BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed in broad daylight on the front porch of a home in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Bernard Street just after 12 p.m. found 49-year-old Derek Fitzpatrick suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

