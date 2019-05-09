Police ID man found dead in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man found dead Wednesday in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a home on Milton Avenue around 10 a.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

The victim has since been identified as Donell Davis, 24, of Boston, police say.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

