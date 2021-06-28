FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police have identified a man killed after being struck by a car in Framingham last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Rose Kennedy Lane and Normandy Road at 7 p.m. on June 23 found a Honda Civic driven by a 62-year-old man traveling westbound on Normandy Road allegedly struck a pedestrian, officials said. The pedestrian, later identified as Huiman Ping, 91, of Framingham, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

