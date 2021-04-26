Police ID man killed after violent crash in New Bedford, seeking witnesses

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help as they investigate whether a second vehicle was involved in a violent crash on a highway in New Bedford that left a 19-year-old man dead early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a car into the woods next to an off-ramp on Route 140 near Braley Road around 2:30 a.m. found a mangled Kia Optima that had struck a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Three bystanders provided medical aid before the man, identified as Cameron Rodrigues, of New Bedford, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died from serious injuries.

An investigation revealed Rodrigues crashed off the ramp, struck a metal post, and hit a tree before being ejected from the sedan.

Police say they also believe that an unknown vehicle traveled down the off ramp after the crash and struck Rodrigues before driving away.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was driving in the area at the time is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office at 508-993-2016.

