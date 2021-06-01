ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Malden man who died after his Corvette went under a tractor-trailer during a crash on Interstate 495 in Andover late Monday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the highway around 11:20 p.m. learned that a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Christopher Rigano, 40, was traveling southbound when he lost control and struck another vehicle before going under the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

Rigano was pronouncded dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

