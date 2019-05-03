Police ID man killed in Dorchester quadruple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 33-year-old Allston man who was killed in a quadruple shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Windermere Road about 6:30 p.m. found four men in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Kevin Brewington was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

