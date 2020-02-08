Police ID man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was critically injured in a shooting in Dorchester on Friday has died, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Columbia Road and Hancock Street around 6:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The man, who was identified as Andrew Farley, 62, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police 1-800-494-TIPS.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)