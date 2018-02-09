Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Reading

READING, MA (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed last week in an officer-involved shooting in Reading.

Reading Police responded on Saturday, Feb. 3, to a home on Main Street for a report of an alleged assault involving a 43-year-old man and a household member.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the home. He was tracked down a short time later in the area.

Alan Greenough, 43, was shot by an officer and taken to Lahey Hospital, where he died. It’s not clear what prompted the officer to fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

