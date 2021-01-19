Police ID man killed in Stoughton car crash

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a man who died after a rollover crash in Stoughton Monday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 24 northbound prior to Route 139 just before 11 a.m. found a Lexus SUV had gone off the right side of the roadway and rolled over multiple times, according to state police.

Sylvester Jones, 69, of Brockton was pronounced dead after the crash and a 47-year-old Boston woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)