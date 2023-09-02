DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 49-year-old Pembroke man who was killed in a violent pickup truck crash in Duxbury.

Officers responding to a reported crash on North Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday found a 2019 Ford F-150 that had slammed into a tree on the side of the road, according to police.

The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jason Haen, of Pembroke.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

