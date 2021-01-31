Police ID man killed in Weymouth shooting

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was killed and three others are hospitalized following an early morning shooting at a party in Weymouth, officials said.

Officers and a SWAT team responded to reports of a shooting at The Mastlight apartments in South Weymouth shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and they and another person were taken to the hospital.

Eric C. Small, 30, of Cambridge, died of his injuries, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The shootings remain under investigation. Police are asking those who were at the party but who left before speaking to police to contact the Weymouth Police Department at 781-335-1212.

