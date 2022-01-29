BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a man died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 93 in Boston early Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to reports of a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-93 around 2:30 a.m. found a 2009 Chevy Tahoe in the two rightmost northbound lanes.

A preliminary investigation determined a man was driving the Tahoe southbound in the northbound lane when he crashed into a Logan Express bus and a Dodge Ram shortly after the Columbia Road exit. The SUV subsequently struck a Hyundai Sonata, police said.

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as Richard Crawford, 31, of Everett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver and the driver of the Sonata were taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The three bus passengers were not injured and the Ram driver was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

