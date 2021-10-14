PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police have released the name of the man shot and killed while apparently trying to fight off an armed robber inside a Providence laundromat.

The victim shot inside the Broad Street business on Tuesday night was identified Wednesday as Melvin Ricardo Perez Reyes, 38.

The robber put a gun to the back of the victim and demanded the jewelry he had around his neck, police Maj. David Lapatin said previously. The two struggled and the gun went off.

The suspect fled and the victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The death was the city’s 21st homicide of the year.

The shooting remains under investigation and there was no word any arrests.

