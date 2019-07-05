Police ID man pronounced dead after being pulled from water at Southie beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have identified the 52-year-old Brockton man who was pronounced dead after he was pulled from the water at Carson Beach in South Boston on Friday.

Troopers responding to a report of a man pulled from the water unresponsive by a lifeguard administered resuscitation efforts before he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as William Morant.

The incident remains under investigation.

