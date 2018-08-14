Police ID man seen peering into Cambridge house

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police have identified the man seen peering into a resident’s ground-level bedroom.

The 41-year-old man from Boston has received a summons for disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to a post Tuesday on the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter page.

Surveillance video captured the man standing on a porch on Wendell Street while looking into the home’s windows around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Update: We have identified the individual associated with this incident. The suspect is a 41-year-old from Boston and he has received a summons for Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing. Thanks to our followers for helping share this message. #CambMA https://t.co/sJf4DDUCRb — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 14, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)