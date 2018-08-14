Police ID man seen peering into Cambridge house

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police have identified the man seen peering into a resident’s ground-level bedroom.
The 41-year-old man from Boston has received a summons for disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to a post Tuesday on the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter page.
Surveillance video captured the man standing on a porch on Wendell Street while looking into the home’s windows around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)