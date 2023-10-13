BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a man wanted on firearm and assault charges as they continue to investigate a shooting in Dorchester that left eight people wounded.

Authorities are seeking Lynn resident Hubman Hunter, 31, who is wanted on a warrant issued by Dorchester District Court.

The charges, which include Assault with intent to Murder, were related to a shooting that occurred on Talbot Avenue and left at least eight people wounded on Aug. 26, near the annual Caribbean festival.

In a news release, officials described Hunter as a Black male with a height of 5’7″ and weight of 170 pounds, as well brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities also noted that the suspect was wanted on a warrant out of Essex Superior Court for Probation Violation.

Those who come in contact with Hunter are asked to call 911 immediately, while police request that anyone with information on his whereabouts call Boston PD’s District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

The department also shared an image of Hunter, as well as a photo the Boston PD posted in late August, showing a hooded figure authorities were still looking to identify during the aftermath of the shooting.

Police said the shooting had been between rival gang members, and left six men and two women suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Four suspects, including one of the men wounded, were later arrested and charged.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)