Police ID man struck, killed on I-495 while helping motorist who hit deer

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 37-year-old Taunton man who was struck and killed on Interstate 495 in Raynham early Friday morning while he was trying to assist a motorist who had just hit a deer that was crossing the road, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 1 a.m. found Luis Contreras, 37, dead at the scene and determined he was fatally struck by a 2006 Infiniti G35 coupe driven by a 21-year-old Rockland man, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man had pulled over and was trying to help the driver of a disabled vehicle that had hit a deer moments earlier.

That driver was identified as a 44-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia man who had three passengers, two adults, and a 7-year-old child.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)