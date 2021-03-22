Police ID man who died after being ejected in crash on Worcester highway

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died after being ejected from his vehicle in a violent crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-car crash on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. found 54-year-old Evan A. Magee, of Hudson, dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Magee, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from his Nissan Rogue after he struck the median near Exit 19, veered right, and then hit a jersey barrier.

State police say a trooper was attempting to catch up with Magee after multiple motorists reported erratic driving prior to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)