Police identify man who died after car veered off Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millis man was killed in a crash after his vehicle veered off Route 24 in West Bridgewater early Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway around 2:45 a.m. found 66-year-old Kevin P. O’Rourke dead inside of his wrecked Toyota Corolla, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say O’Rourke’s Corolla traveled down a grass embankment and struck several trees before rolling over.

Investigators are still working to determine why O’Rourke’s vehicle left the roadway.

No additional information was immediately available.

