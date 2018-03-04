Police ID man who killed himself near White House

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the White House in Washington, after the area was closed to pedestrian traffic, Saturday, March 3, 2018. Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House midday. The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that "adult make has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin." (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who fatally shot himself in front of the White House.

Police say it was 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess, recently of Maylene, Alabama, who approached the fence along the north side of the White House and fired several rounds from a handgun shortly before midday Saturday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time, and the Secret Service says no member of the first family was at the White House then.

Authorities say none of the shots appeared to have been directed toward the White House.

Media outlet Al.com reported that an Auburn University spokesman told it that Burgess graduated from the school in 2013. The newspaper reports that state records for Burgess revealed no criminal history.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)