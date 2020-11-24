Police ID man who was fatally struck by car in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally struck by a car in Salem, New Hampshire, last week.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Martin Avenue around 7 p.m. on Thursday found 68-year-old James Mikilitus seriously injured in the street, according to Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan.

Mikilitus was flown to a Boston hospital, where he later died, Dolan said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Mikilitus was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators.

Speed or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Salem police officer Scott Naismith at 603-893-1911.

