Police ID man who was struck, killed by own truck on I-95 in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified a man who died after he was run over by his own pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Canton on Sunday.

Michael Kulas, 72, of St. Albans, Maine, suffered a serious medical event causing him to stop and exit his vehicle around 4 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

After exiting his Ford F-150, Kulas was struck and killed by the truck.

The transmission of Kulas’ truck was found to be in the drive position when troopers arrived at the scene.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

