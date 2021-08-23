BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified two men killed by chop wounds and strangulation at a motel in Bedford, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to the Country Inn and Suites on Saturday found Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, New Hampshire, dead in the lobby, and then found David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Height, New Jersey dead in a guest room, police said.

Autopsies determined Cashman was killed by multiple chop wounds and Hanford was killed by strangulations. Both deaths were determined to be homicides and Theodore Luckey, 42, of Ashbury, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

No other information was immediately available. The killings are under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)