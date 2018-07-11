Police ID motorcyclist who died in Cape Cod crash

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash in West Yarmouth Tuesday.

Greg E. Straughn, 68, of Brewster, was driving a 2004 Yamaha XVS motorcyle when he collided with a 2010 Dodge Avenger about 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Buck Island and Town Brook roads in West Yarmouth.

The driver of the Avenger has been identified as Daniel M. Buckley, 68, of Yarmouth.

A preliminary investigation suggests Buckley stopped at a stop sign and then proceeded straight across when the collision occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)