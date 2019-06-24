Police ID motorcyclist who died in head-on crash in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 34-year-old man who died Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car in Belchertown.

A preliminary investigation suggests Charles Frangakis, of Belchertown, was driving southbound on Mill Valley Road when he lost control while passing several cars at a high rate of speed and slammed into an oncoming vehicle, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the motor vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

