Police ID motorist killed in Manchester, NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man killed in a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month.

Michael Brooks, 62, of Manchester, died Saturday as a result of injuries he sustained in the July 15 crash, according to a press release issued Monday by the Manchester Police Department.

Police responded to an intersection in the area of Lake Avenue and Pine Street about 7:14 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a serious motor vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they found two motor vehicles that had collided at the intersection.

A preliminary investigation showed a 2015 KIA Optima, operated by Brooks, was traveling west on Lake Avenue when it collided with a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville operated by a 27-year-old Manchester woman who was traveling north on Pine Street.

The operator of the Pontiac, whose name was not released, and her three juvenile passengers, were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

