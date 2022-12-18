CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have identified the Chocorua, New Hampshire woman who died following a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Concord last week.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 transported passenger Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, to Concord Hospital, where she died on Dec. 14.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

