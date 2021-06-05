AUBURN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people died following an ATV crash in Auburn, New Hampshire Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Beaver Brook Road found an ATV had collided with a tree, police said. The two passengers, identified as Auburn residents Craig Ford, 34, and Wendy Ford, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash and said the ATV was not licensed to drive on that road.

