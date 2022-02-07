DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the passenger who died following a crash in Dartmouth that left two others injured late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 westbound just before 10 p.m. found 63-year-old Eleanor Estrella, of New Bedford, dead at the scene, according to state police.

A second passenger, identified as a 17-year-old New Bedford girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

She was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital along with the driver, identified as a 25-year-old New Bedford woman, who is in critical condition, state police added.

A preliminary investigation showed that their rented Jeep Cherokee went off the road to the left, entered the grassy median, and then struck a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)