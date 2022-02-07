DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the passenger who died following a crash in Dartmouth that left two others injured late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 westbound just before 10 p.m. found 63-year-old Eleanor Estrella, of New Bedford, dead at the scene, according to state police.

A second passenger, identified as a 17-year-old New Bedford girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

She was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital along with the driver, identified as a 25-year-old New Bedford woman, who is in critical condition, state police added.

A preliminary investigation showed that their rented Jeep Cherokee went off the road to the left, entered the grassy median, and then struck a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox