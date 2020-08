Police ID pedestrian killed in crash on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified a pedestrian killed after being struck by a car on the Mass. Pike in Hopkinton Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at the 105 mile marker on I-90 eastbound at 3:15 p.m. found a pedestrian dead at the scene, police said. The pedestrian was identified as Laurie Cain, 65, of Andover, Conn.

The pedestrian had been struck by a 2013 Mazda CX-5 driven by a 40-year-old man from Hebron, Connecticut, according to police.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)