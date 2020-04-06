Police ID pedestrian killed in Manchester, NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified a man who was fatally struck by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Bridge Street found that a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 34-year-old Manchester man had collided with a pedestrian near the Kidder Street ramp, according to Manchester police.

The pedestrian, later identified as Joseph Riley, 28, of Manchester, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-871.

