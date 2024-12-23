DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Pembroke man who died in an early morning crash in Duxbury on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound around 5 a.m. found a heavily damaged vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

The driver, identified as Abdel Naser Alyagbeh, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)