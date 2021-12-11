BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - Police have identified the pilot who died after the small plane he was flying crashed along the banks of the Merrimack River in Bedford, New Hampshire late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of a plane crash along the Merrimack River near Technology Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. found the wreckage of a two-engine plane engulfed in flames just across the river from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to Bedford police.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane, Emanuel Vomvolakis, 23, of Linden, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The flight originated from the Essex County, New Jersey Airport and was inbound to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when the pilot allegedly reported engine trouble prior to the crash, Bedford police said.

The aircraft was operated by Castle Air and had been transporting medical supplies, according to police.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Technology Drive as crews investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

