HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police identified the rider of a Harley Davidson trike who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Cross and West River roads around 6:30 p.m. found a Jeep Liberty, Chevrolet Equinox, and a trike that had been involved in a crash, according to police.

The rider of the trike, identified as 63-year-old Joseph Romano, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The drivers of the Liberty and the Equinox suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Buker at 603-624-1560 x405 or cbuker@hooksettpolice.org.

