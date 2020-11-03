Police ID robbery suspect who was shot dead after allegedly hitting officer with car in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the robbery suspect who was fatally shot by a Lynn police officer after he allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit and pinned a Revere police officer with his car on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Walgreens on 430 Broadway in Revere just after 8 a.m. learned 39-year-old John S. Mellone, of Somervillle, had just fled the scene in a silver BMW, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A Revere police officer spotted Mellone’s BMW on Route 107 and attempted to stop it but the suspect reportedly fled and a pursuit ensued.

Revere police notified Lynn police that the pursuit was coming into Lynn on Route 107 around 8:15 a.m.

A Lynn police officer working a detail on the corner of Summer and Witt streets saw Mellone turn down Witt Street, a dead-end road, with a Revere officer in pursuit, the district attorney’s office said.

The officer ran to assist and saw a Revere police officer outside of his vehicle and pinned by Mellone’s BMW, according to investigators.

The Lynn police officer is said to have then discharged his service weapon, striking Mellone, who died at the scene.

The Revere police officer was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)