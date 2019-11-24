Police ID suspect in connection to stabbing in front of Weymouth liquor store

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the suspect in connection to a stabbing in Weymouth on Saturday that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the plaza at 610 Middle St. found a man who had been stabbed with a knife outside of a liquor store, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to be OK.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Mark Allsopp, of Weymouth, allegedly ran away but was found near the scene a short time later.

He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice/interfering with a police investigation, possession class D.

Shoppers at the center said they were concerned by the violence.

“It just doesn’t happen a lot in these areas,” said Chris Vitello. “It’s a scary thing knowing that stuff’s around here when you have an eight-year-old.”

The victim and the suspect are known to each other and it appears the incident stems from a dispute on social media, police say.

The incident is still under investigation.

Allsopp is currently being held on $25,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned at Quincy District Court on Monday.

