Police ID suspect in connection with sexual assaults at Bryant University

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in dorm rooms at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Police identified the man as Jason Londono, 28 of Pawtucket. He is described as being 6’1" tall and weighing 175 pounds.

The warrant has been issued in connection with the assaults and also burglaries.

At least five female students reported a man groping them in their dorms early Saturday morning. Police said the assaults happened over a period of four hours. Erin Daly’s friend was one of the students who contacted police.

"She was sleeping and had a weird feeling that someone was staring at her, so she woke up and saw him," said Daly. "She shoved him away and was like, ‘Who are you? Get out of here.’"

All the assaults happened in the upperclassmen townhouses on campus. Police believe the attacker got in because the doors were unlocked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 401-231-2500.

