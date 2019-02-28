Police ID suspect wanted in kidnapping of 23-year-old mother last seen at Boston nightclub

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a 23-year-old mother who last seen leaving a nightclub in Boston’s Theater District on Saturday night.

A search is underway for Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, after 23-year-old Jassy Correia disappeared following a birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub.

Authorities have roped off a crime scene in Providence near Johnson & Wales University as part of an investigation into Correia’s kidnapping.

Sky7 HD showed investigators sifting through a dumpster and trash bins. Officials did not detail exactly what they were searching for.

Shortly after leaving the Venu nightclub, Correia was seen in the area of 255 Tremont St. in the company of an unknown man who police believe was Coleman.

Coleman is said to be traveling in a red Nissan Altima that was last spotted in Providence Thursday morning.

Boston Police say kidnapping suspect Louis Coleman was last seen in providence this AM in a red car #7News pic.twitter.com/wP6ce7dIHg — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 28, 2019

Correia, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit, and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it.

Her cousin, Katia Depina, says it isn’t like her to ignore calls and texts, especially considering she has a 2-year-old daughter.

“They’re close,” Depina said about Correia and her daughter. “She has her daughter every day. They’re very close.”

Anyone with information about Correia, Coleman’s whereabouts, or the vehicle is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News of updates online and on-air.