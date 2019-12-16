Police ID theft suspect who allegedly smashed car windows, swung bat at people outside NH movie theater

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a theft suspect who allegedly smashed car windows and swung a bat at people outside of a movie theater in Pelham in October.

Officers responding to the Chunky’s parking lot on Bridge Street on Oct. 15 found several damaged vehicles and learned of several items that had been stolen from them, according to the Pelham Police Department.

The bat-wielding suspect was later identified as 50-year-old Robert R. McMinn Jr., of Manchester.

Authorities executing a search warrant on McMinn’s vehicle recovered a number of stolen items including gift cards, clothes, and jewelry.

Police in the nearby communities of Lowell, Dracut, and Salem also reported similar robberies on the night of Oct. 15.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for McMinn on charges including eight felony counts of receiving stolen property, four felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and three misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on McMinn’s whereabouts is asked to contact detective Bismark Montano at 603-635-2411.

