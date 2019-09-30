Police ID victim, arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lowell homicide

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – Following an interagency manhunt, authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a 51-year-old man in Lowell Saturday evening.

Anthony “Tony” Massetti, 53, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Eril Ligonde, who was found critically injured at his Wilder Street homeand later died at the hospital, according to the DA’s office.

The medical examiner determined the man was killed by blunt force injuries in a homicide, police said.

Massetti, who was known to Ligonde, was allegedly at the house prior to the killing and attacked Ligonde Friday night and caused his death, according to the DA’s office.

Police allegedly found and arrested Massetti in a Chelmsford area frequented by homeless residents at 1:30 p.m., according to the DA’s office. Massetti allegedly had a handgun belonging to Ligonde when he was arrested.

Massetti will be arraigned in Lowell District Court Tuesday.

UPDATE: Anthony “Tony” Massetti has been located & taken into custody. District Attorney Marian Ryan & @LowellPD will have a media availability at 4PM TODAY in the DA's office in Woburn. Thank you to the members of the media and the public who helped. @MassStatePolice — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) September 30, 2019

