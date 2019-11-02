Police ID victim in deadly Roslindale double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the victim who was killed in a double shooting in Roslindale on Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on American Legion Highway around 2 p.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, where Pasqual Casiano, 44, of Jamaica Plain succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The second male victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

