Police ID victim in fatal Attleboro hit-and-run, ask for help identifying driver

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Attleboro Monday and are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the car that struck him, police said.

Troopers responding to multiple calls about a person struck by a car on Route 95 near Exit 1 around 9:40 found a 50-year-old man in one of the travel lanes of the highway, police said. The man, identified as John Gauthier, homeless, was pronounced dead a short time later.

After interviewing witnesses at the scene, police said Gauthier was struck by a white Cadillac Escalade while he was trying to cross the highway. The Escalade allegedly stopped and the driver briefly got out of the car before getting back in and driving off.

The driver was described as a five-foot, four-inch tall woman weighing about 160 pounds, police said. The Escalade may have front end damage and one broken headlight, and may have exited Route 95 into Pawtucket around 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact State Police Detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office at 508-993-2016.

Troopers are also investigating a crash that occurred at the same time near Exit 5 in North Attleboro, where a car rolled over into the woods and its driver, a 19-year-old Attleboro man, was pronounced dead.

