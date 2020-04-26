Police ID victim in fatal head-on car crash in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead in Easton Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Bay Road at 1:50 p.m. found two cars that had collided head-on, police said. The driver of a Cadillac Escalade, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a Kia, identified as Scott A. Lewis, 37, of South Easton, died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Bay Road remains closed at the intersection with Dean Street to accommodate the ongoing investigation.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and state police are investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

