Police ID victim in fatal Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was shot in Worcester Friday has died, police said, and they are asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Maxwell Street at 11:30 a.m. found a 19-year-old man, later identified as Brandon Dirsa, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Dirsa died Saturday, police said.

Police have not commented on the motive for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or an anonymous message through worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)