LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was found dead in Lynnfield in an apparent homicide.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. found Timothy O’Neil, 55, of Lynnfield, dead from apparent trauma, according to a joint statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lynnfield Police Chief Nick Secatore.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Lynnfield Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities say there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

