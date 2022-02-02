PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who died after being found gravely injured in a home in Pittsfield on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on King Street around 11:40 p.m. found 39-year-old Jeric Black suffering from serious injuries, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Black was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say they are investigating Black’s death as a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since taken custody of Black’s body.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is assisting Pittsfield police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pittsfield police detectives at 413-448-9705.

