Police ID victim of deadly Haverhill hit-and-run; search for driver underway

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 59-year-old man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Haverhill early Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Merrimack and Main streets found Charles Burrill, of Haverhill, injured in the street, according to police.

Authorities are looking for a silver or gray PT cruiser in connection with the crash.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Joseph Mack, told 7News that Burrill was headed to work at Anna Jaques Hospital when he was fatally struck.

“Evidentially, someone hit him, took off, and just left him there,” Mack said. “I hope he comes forward, or her, and does the right thing. To see my wife like this, the person not stopping. I just hope I don’t get my hands on him.”

Later in the day, detectives could be seen outside of a nearby home, where a damaged PT cruiser was parked. They spent time examining a broken windshield and gathering evidence.

No arrests have been made.

Multiple people told 7News that the intersection is dangerous and they’re concerned about the new light patterns.

“Ever since they did the intersection over, it’s been a disaster,” Phillip Case said. “I’ve come close to hitting people on this road.”

Nancy Crowley added that she walks the road every day and is worried for her safety as she crosses the street.

“I go right to the cross sign and when I’m crossing, the cars are still going around me,” she said.

Mark Goldstein, President and CEO of Anna Jaques Hospital, said in a statement that Burrill worked there as a housekeeper for nearly 20 years.

“Our hospital community is devastated to learn of the passing of Chuck Burrill who was a Housekeeper at Anna Jaques for the past 18 years. Chuck was a well-known and deeply valued member of our staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chuck’s family and his AJH housekeeping family,” Goldstein said.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run is asked to call Haverhill police.

