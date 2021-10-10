BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the 50-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Mattapan on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Harvard Street around 11:20 p.m. found Ralph Boggs, of Boston, suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Boston police.

Boggs was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)