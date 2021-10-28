MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 100 McGregor St. around 7:15 p.m. found Kenneth Foster, of Manchester, injured in the roadway. He was taken to Catholic Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver, a 24-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man, was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

