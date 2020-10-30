Police ID victim of fatal Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Roxbury early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 18 Dunreath Terrace shortly after midnight found 24-year-old Earl Mejia suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

